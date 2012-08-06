Wholesome™ Sweeteners Fair Trade Organic Dark Brown Sugar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Wholesome™ Sweeteners Fair Trade Organic Dark Brown Sugar Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Wholesome™ Sweeteners Fair Trade Organic Dark Brown Sugar

24 ozUPC: 0001251144652
Purchase Options

Product Details

Wholesome Fair Trade Organic Dark Brown Sugar is soft, moist, and fine-grained. It is perfect for all your baking needs and especially good in cakes, cookies, and pies. It lends tremendous flavor to BBQ sauces, baked beans, and meat glazes as well. Organic Dark Brown Sugar also makes a wonderful topping for warm oatmeal. It is naturally gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, and can be used as a one-for-one replacement for refined brown sugar in any recipe.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fair Trade Organic Brown Sugar

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More