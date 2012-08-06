Wholesome Fair Trade Organic Dark Brown Sugar is soft, moist, and fine-grained. It is perfect for all your baking needs and especially good in cakes, cookies, and pies. It lends tremendous flavor to BBQ sauces, baked beans, and meat glazes as well. Organic Dark Brown Sugar also makes a wonderful topping for warm oatmeal. It is naturally gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, and can be used as a one-for-one replacement for refined brown sugar in any recipe.