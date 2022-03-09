Hover to Zoom
Wholesome™ Sweeteners Organic Light Brown Sugar
24 ozUPC: 0001251144641
Product Details
We make our moist organic light brown sugar from freshly squeezed organic cane juice which is evaporated and crystallized the same day it is harvested. This soft brown sugar has warm caramel flavor, ideal for cakes, cookies and sauces. It also makes a delightful topping for oatmeal, crumbles and streusel.
- Live Sweetly™
- Warm caramel flavor
- Perfect for baking & oatmeal
- Fair Trade
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- USDA Certified Organic
- Gluten-Free
- Naturally Vegan
- Kosher Certified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Brown Sugar* *Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
