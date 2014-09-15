Hover to Zoom
Wholesome Sweeteners Organic Pancake Syrup
20 fl ozUPC: 0001251145124
Product Details
Perfect on pancakes, waffles, hot breakfast cereals and French toast.
With all natural ingredients, this is a delicious syrup your kids will love and you can feel good about it too. So go ahead and pour a little joy to start the day!
- Original - Thick & Rich
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- No Preservatives
- Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (30 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2mg0.09%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar31g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Invert Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor (Organic Caramel Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More