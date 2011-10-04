Hover to Zoom
Wholesome™ Sweeteners Organic Powdered Confectioners Sugar
1 lbUPC: 0001251132004
Product Details
Wholesome's Organic Powdered Sugar captures a tiny bit of natural molasses in the fine powder making it delightfully sweet and flavorful.It's blended with organic tapioca for a gluten free and corn free powdered sugar.Wholesome's soft confectioners sugar is perfect for frostings, candies, fillings and decorating cookies. It's also perfect sprinkled over French toast, beignets and crêpes.
- New look - same great taste!
- Live Sweetly™
- Super fine 12x powder
- Corn Free
- Perfect for frostings, fillings, dusting and baking
- Fair Trade Certified
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-GMO Verified
- Naturally Vegan
- Kosher Certified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Sugar30g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar*, Organic Tapioca Starch
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
