Wholesome™ Sweeteners Organic Powdered Confectioners Sugar Perspective: front
1 lbUPC: 0001251132004
Wholesome's Organic Powdered Sugar captures a tiny bit of natural molasses in the fine powder making it delightfully sweet and flavorful.It's blended with organic tapioca for a gluten free and corn free powdered sugar.Wholesome's soft confectioners sugar is perfect for frostings, candies, fillings and decorating cookies. It's also perfect sprinkled over French toast, beignets and crêpes.

  • New look - same great taste!
  • Live Sweetly™
  • Super fine 12x powder
  • Corn Free
  • Perfect for frostings, fillings, dusting and baking
  • Fair Trade Certified
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Naturally Vegan
  • Kosher Certified

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Sugar30g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Cane Sugar*, Organic Tapioca Starch

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

