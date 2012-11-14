Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Wholesome™ Sweeteners Organic Raw Cane Turbinado Sugar
24 ozUPC: 0001251144471
Purchase Options
Product Details
Turbinado gets it's name from the turbine that spins the large crystals. Each golden, raw sugar crystal captures a bit of natural molasses making it delightfully sweet and flavorful. The sparkling, crunchy crystals are perfect for topping cookies, muffins, crumbles and creme brulee. Try it in coffee, smoothies or on oatmeal too.
- New look
- Same great taste!
- Live Sweetly™
- Unrefined, golden sugar crystals
- Perfect for beverages, baking and sprinkling
- Fair Trade Certified
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Raw Cane Turbinado Sugar* *Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More