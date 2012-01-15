Hover to Zoom
Wholesome™ Sweeteners Organic Raw Unfiltered Honey
16 ozUPC: 0001251189165
We go the extra mile to ensure our organic honey is mindfully delicious, as we believe healthy bees make the best tasting honey. Unlike some local honeys, we keep ours free from harmful pesticides and antibiotics to give you a purely wholesome choice.
- Fair Trade Certified
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Gluten-Free
- No pesticides or antibiotics
- Product of Brazil, Mexico
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Honey*
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
