Wholesome Sweeteners Organic Stevia Packets

75 ctUPC: 0001251194675
Product Details

We're bringing sweetness back! At Wholesome Sweeteners, we have a passion for real food, and we never compromise on taste. If you are avoiding sugar and artificial sweeteners, but crave deliciously sweet drinks and breakfast without the guilt, then Wholesome Organic Stevia was made for you. Our delightfully sweet blend is perfect for enhancing your morning coffee, sweet tea, fresh fruit smoothies, or healthy cereals.

  • Equals 150 teaspoons of sugar
  • Zero-calorie sweetener
  • Zero glucemic impact
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Non-GMO project verified
  • USDA Organic
  • Naturally vegan
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Erythritol, Organic Stevia Extract (Stevia Rebaudiana), Natural Flavors

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
