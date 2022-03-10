Wholesome Sweeteners Organic Stevia Packets
Product Details
We're bringing sweetness back! At Wholesome Sweeteners, we have a passion for real food, and we never compromise on taste. If you are avoiding sugar and artificial sweeteners, but crave deliciously sweet drinks and breakfast without the guilt, then Wholesome Organic Stevia was made for you. Our delightfully sweet blend is perfect for enhancing your morning coffee, sweet tea, fresh fruit smoothies, or healthy cereals.
- Equals 150 teaspoons of sugar
- Zero-calorie sweetener
- Zero glucemic impact
- No artificial ingredients
- Non-GMO project verified
- USDA Organic
- Naturally vegan
- Gluten free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Erythritol, Organic Stevia Extract (Stevia Rebaudiana), Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
