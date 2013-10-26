Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphered Organic Molasses Perspective: front
Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphered Organic Molasses Perspective: right
Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphered Organic Molasses

32 fl ozUPC: 0001251170000
Our Organic Molasses is made from pure organic sugar cane. It's a rich, full-bodied blackstrap molasses rich in nutrients including Vitamin B6, Potassium, Calcium and Iron. The bold flavor is delicious in cookies gingerbread, baked beans, BBQ sauces, marinades and more.

  • Mindfully Delicious™
  • Good Source of Calcium & Iron
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • USDA Organic
  • Fair Trade Certified
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron3.6mg20%
Magnesium42mg10%
Potassium376mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Zinc0.11mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Blackstrap Molasses* *Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

