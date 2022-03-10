Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphured Organic Molasses Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphured Organic Molasses Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphured Organic Molasses Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphured Organic Molasses

16 ozUPC: 0001251160000
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our Organic Molasses is made from pure organic sugar cane. it's a rich, full-bodied blackstrap molasses rich in nutrients including Vitamin B6, Potassium Calcium and Iron. The bold flavor is delicious in cookies, gingerbread, baked beans, BBQ sauces, marinades and more.

  • Mindfully Delicious
  • USDA Organic
  • Fair Trade Certified
  • Non GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Protein0g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron3.6mg20%
Magnesium42mg10%
Potassium376mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Zinc0.11mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Blackstrap Molasses*

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More