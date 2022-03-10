Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (20 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 15mg 0.65%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5.09%

Protein 0g

Calcium 130mg 10%

Iron 3.6mg 20%

Magnesium 42mg 10%

Potassium 376mg 8%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Zinc 0.11mg 2%