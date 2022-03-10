Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Wholesome Sweeteners Unsulphured Organic Molasses
16 ozUPC: 0001251160000
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our Organic Molasses is made from pure organic sugar cane. it's a rich, full-bodied blackstrap molasses rich in nutrients including Vitamin B6, Potassium Calcium and Iron. The bold flavor is delicious in cookies, gingerbread, baked beans, BBQ sauces, marinades and more.
- Mindfully Delicious
- USDA Organic
- Fair Trade Certified
- Non GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Protein0g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron3.6mg20%
Magnesium42mg10%
Potassium376mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Zinc0.11mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Blackstrap Molasses*
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More