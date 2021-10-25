Wibisco Shirley Biscuits Perspective: front
Wibisco Shirley Biscuits

3.7 ozUPC: 0006439654323
Caribbean's best biscuit!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4cookies (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.63%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Wheat Flour, Pulverized Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch), Vegetable Shortening (Palm and/or Palm Olein Oils), Milk, Salt, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Coloured With Annatto.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

