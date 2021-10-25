Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pulverized Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch), Vegetable Shortening (Palm and/or Palm Olein Oils), Milk, Salt, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Coloured With Annatto.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

