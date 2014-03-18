Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tsp (6 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 20

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.77%

Sodium 510mg 21.25%

Total Carbohydrate 3g 1%

Protein 0g

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin A 1500Number of International Units 30%