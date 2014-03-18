Hover to Zoom
Wick Fowler's Taco Seasoning Mix
1.25 ozUPC: 0007109200073
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Sodium510mg21.25%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Protein0g
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A1500Number of International Units30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chili Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent), Ethoxyquin (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
