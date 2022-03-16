Hover to Zoom
Wicked Foods Mazin' Mango Sauce
8.4 ozUPC: 0085002369039
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mango Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Modified Corn Starch, Lemon Puree, Salt, Red Pepper, Dried Onion, Turmeric Powder, Dried Garlic, Citric Acid (Acidulant), Chili Flakes, Paprika, Xanthan Gum, Ginger, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Mint.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More