Ingredients

Toasted Honey Nut and Wheat Crisps : Corn Meal , Whole Grain Wheat , Sugar , Honey , Soluble Corn Fiber , Salt , Canola Oil , Molasses , Brown Sugar Syrup , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Potassium Chloride , Caramel Color , Natural Almond Flavor , Sodium Bicarbonate , Sodium Ascorbate , Trisodium Phosphate , Reduced Iron and Zinc Oxide , Vitamin C , a B Vitamin ( Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , a B Vitamin ( Folic Acid ) , Vitamin B ( Thiamin Mononitrate ) , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin B12 , Vitamin D , Cholecalciferol , Cyanocobalamin . Honey Roasted Sesame Sticks : Unbleached Wheat Flour ( Contains : Malted Barley Flour ) , Soybean Oil , Sesame Seeds , Bulgur Wheat , Tack Blend ( Maltodextrin , Xanthan Gum ) , Beet Powder , Turmeric . Pecans , Butter , Honey Roasted Cashews : Cashews , Calcium Stearate ( Anti-caking Agent ) , Hydroxylated Lecithin ( Processing Aid ) , Peanut Oil . Honey Roasted Almonds : Corn Or Peanut Oil , Modified Corn Starch . Sugar , Peanuts , Vegetable Oil Blend : ( Palm and Palm Kernel Oil , Soybean Oil ) , Skim Milk , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Soy Lecithin , Citric Acid , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate ( As Preservatives ) . Pretzels : Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron ) , Malt , Natural Flavors , Yeast , Soda . Worcestershire Sauce : Distilled White Vinegar , Onions , Anchovies , Garlic , Cloves , Tamarind Extract , Natural Flavorings , Chili Pepper Extract . Hot Sauce : Fully Aged Peppers , Vinegar , Salt . Lard , Garlic , Salt , Cayenne Pepper , Chipotle Pepper , Celery , Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Anchovy and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

