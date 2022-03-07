This premium wild bird food is blended specifically to attract and feed the most desirable outdoor pets. Made with real fruit and nuts and featuring added vitamins and minerals, electrolytes, and amino acids, this blend primarily feeds various songbirds, cardinals, grosbeaks, finches, jays, thrushes, buntings, and various other outdoor pets. Load up your feeder, or spread a handful on the ground, and turn your backyard or garden into a haven for hungry birds and outdoor creatures.

Ingredients include: sunflower seed, safflower seed, peanuts, sunflower kernels, dried apples, dried cherries, dried cranberries, dried juniper berries, and dried raisins

Includes added vitamins and minerals, electrolytes, and amino acids

No corn, no milo, no millet, and no chemical preservatives

Designed for tube feeders with large holes, hopper feeders, and platform feeders

Can be spread on the ground

Feeds songbirds, cardinals, grosbeaks, finches, jays, thrushes, buntings, and other outdoor pets

Weight: 5 Pound

Warning: This product is produced and stored in facilities that use peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, eggs, milk products, and soy and thus may contain one or more of these ingredients.

Model: 365050