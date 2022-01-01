Learn about global weather systems and the impact of human activity with this science kit! Children aged 8+ will build their own small earth and use it to witness the effects of climate change. Conduct experiments to grow crops, irrigate a desert, create rainfall and save glaciers! Children will watch oceans rise, create wind and measure emissions. Kids will feel the Greenhouse Effect, float icebergs, monitor ocean currents as icebergs melt and more! As children conduct experiments, they will learn real world climate science. This kit includes safe, high-quality ingredients and a full-color education and instruction booklet which includes detailed, step-by-step illustrations that are easy for children to understand. The book also includes an introduction and helpful tips for adults! Adult supervision is recommended.

Includes a full-color instruction and educational booklet, laboratory tools and high-quality ingredients. Some household items are also required, such as an old towel, bowl, pencil, water and access to a refrigerator.