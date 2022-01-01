Observe chemical reactions, create a coral reef and learn about ocean ecology with this ocean science kit! Children aged 8+ will make instant coral, grow a chemical garden and create metal salt seagrass. Next, kids will construct an underwater shipwreck and dive for artifacts. As children complete the experiments, they will learn about artificial coral reefs, how reefs benefit ocean ecology and the effects of climate change on coral reefs. Once children complete their reef, they can display it in the included large reef tank. This kit includes safe, high-quality ingredients, safety equipment and a full-color education and instruction booklet which includes detailed, step-by-step illustrations that are easy for children to understand. Adult supervision is recommended.

Includes: 2 display tanks and theingredients and safety equipment needed for each experiment. They’re packaged in resealable containers to conduct experiments again and again.