Travel into the silent world of underground caves! Children aged 8+ will discover bizarre rock formations, glistening geodes and create a cave full of crystals. Grow sparkling crystals on plaster shapes, make geodes and construct a crystal column! Children will also grow a jumbo crystal and discover crystals in their own kitchen. Learn about water crystals and diamond crystals with this geological kit! Plus, children will explore the bizarre world of caves and the animals that live in them. After children create their geodes, they will love to show off their work in the included display case. Adult supervision is recommended.

Includes: a full-color instruction and educational booklet, laboratory tools, display case, and high-quality ingredients. Some household items are also required, such as a kettle, disposable cups, paper towels, scissors and plastic film.