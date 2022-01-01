Mars doesn’t have water and the air is unbreathable. It’s up to kids to create a new “earth-like” ecosystem! This kit teaches kids how plants create oxygen and fresh water.After children complete their plant-filled biodome, they will plant seeds and witness germination. Plant radishes, chickpeas, beans and more! SEEDS NOT INCLUDED. For ages 8+.

Includes: full-color instruction booklet, biodome parts, nutrient tank, Lab Test Zone, and necessary chemicals and more!