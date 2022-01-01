Hover to Zoom
Wild Environmental Science Mars Landing Survival Kit
Product Details
Mars doesn’t have water and the air is unbreathable. It’s up to kids to create a new “earth-like” ecosystem! This kit teaches kids how plants create oxygen and fresh water.After children complete their plant-filled biodome, they will plant seeds and witness germination. Plant radishes, chickpeas, beans and more! SEEDS NOT INCLUDED. For ages 8+.
Includes: full-color instruction booklet, biodome parts, nutrient tank, Lab Test Zone, and necessary chemicals and more!
- Build an inhabitable environment on Mars! Grow a biodome, make Martian soil, create compost and learn how food would grow.
- Children will test plant nutrients, clone food and check for UV radiation!
- Ever wonder why we couldn't have fossil fuels on Mars? Experiment to find out!