Explore 11 famous volcanoes and learn about volcanology with the Volcanos of the World Kit! Children aged 8+ will model St. Helens, Fuji, Vesuvius and eight other famous volcanoes from around the world. As children work, they will learn about the science and history of each volcano. They will also place each model on the Tectonic Map to see how the moving plates cause volcanic activity. Learn about volcano bombs and mineral pools, too! Children will also observe chemical reactions and create their own volcano eruptions.Adult supervision is recommended.

Includes: safe, high-quality ingredients and a full-color education and instruction booklet which includes detailed, step-by-step illustrations that are easy for children to understand. The book also includes and introduction and helpful tips for adults! Everything you need is included!