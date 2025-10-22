Wild Friends Peanut Cashew Super Butter Perspective: front
Wild Friends Peanut Cashew Super Butter Perspective: bottom
Wild Friends Peanut Cashew Super Butter

16 ozUPC: 0085538700631
Our Super Butters combine honey, chia, flax, cashews, and peanuts to create a blend that is deliciously nutritious, rich, and creamy, with a swirl of salty sweetness from honey. Honey bees are our ultimate super heroes: our busy friends pollinate 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat. We’re giving back to bees by donating a portion of Super Butter proceeds to Save the Bee, a program that supports these mighty pollinators.

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium167mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Roasted Cashews, Peanut Oil, Organic Clover Honey, Chia Seeds, Flax Seeds, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
