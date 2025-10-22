Wild Friends Peanut Cashew Super Butter
Product Details
Our Super Butters combine honey, chia, flax, cashews, and peanuts to create a blend that is deliciously nutritious, rich, and creamy, with a swirl of salty sweetness from honey. Honey bees are our ultimate super heroes: our busy friends pollinate 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat. We’re giving back to bees by donating a portion of Super Butter proceeds to Save the Bee, a program that supports these mighty pollinators.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Roasted Cashews, Peanut Oil, Organic Clover Honey, Chia Seeds, Flax Seeds, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More