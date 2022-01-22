Hover to Zoom
Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna
4 ct / 5 ozUPC: 0082969600104
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Sustainably sourced using 100% pole & line methodsSelectively harvested by small-scale fishermenNo FAD purse seine nets are usedResearch shows that smaller albacore, such as used by Wild Planet, contain less mercury than larger albacore Pole & line caught albacore tuna is considered a Best Choice for Sustainability by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® Program
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size85g
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium200mg9%
Protein21g42%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Albacore Tuna & Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tuna and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.