Hover to Zoom
Wild Planet Skipjack Wild Tuna
4 pkUPC: 0082969600118
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Wild Planet is the only brand offering 100% pure Skipjack Wild Tuna that is also 100% pole & line caught
- No FAD Purse seine nets are used in sourcing the fish
- Skipjack is one of the tuna species lowest in mercury
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size85g
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium220mg10%
Protein20g40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna and Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More