Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (Katsuwonus Pelamis), *Red Pepper, *Tomato, *Fusilli Pasta (Durum Wheat Flour, Egg Whites), *Sunflower Oil, Water, *Green Olive, *Capers, Salt Natural Oregano Flavor, Sugar, Orega,no Leaves. *Organic

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

