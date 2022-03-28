Hover to Zoom
Wild Planet® Tuna Bean & Corn Salad Bowl
5.6 ozUPC: 0082969600450
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 can
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium640mg28%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber8g29%
Sugar4g
Protein16g32%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (Katsuwonus Pelamis), *Red Pepper, *Tomato, *Fusilli Pasta (Durum Wheat Flour, Egg Whites), *Sunflower Oil, Water, *Green Olive, *Capers, Salt Natural Oregano Flavor, Sugar, Orega,no Leaves. *Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
