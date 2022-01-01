The Crazy Chemistry kit is three science kits in one! Children ages 8+ will explore chemistry and physics to launch balls with the Rocket Ball Kit! In the Perils of the Deep Kit, kids will use chemicals to make creative deep-sea creatures! Finally, in the Exploding Skull Kit, children will witness explosive reactions with Acids and Bases. As children conduct experiments, they will learn about polymers, energy, chemicals, reactions and more. Foster their understanding of real science and their creativity as children customize their disgusting creations! This science lab kit includes safe, high-quality ingredients, safety equipment and a full-color education and instruction booklet which includes detailed, step-by-step illustrations that are easy for children to understand. Adult supervision is recommended.

Includes: Colored polymer, plastic tubes, dowels, protective goggles, small mold, large mold, extra-large mold, sodium silicate 50% solution, magnesium sulfate, smart skull, liquid colors, small beakers, large beaker, square tank with lid, tweezers, pipette, modeling clay, stirring sticks, disposable gloves, sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, small spoons and exploding skull workbench.