Introduce coding, communication and other computer concepts with this easy-to-use, entertaining and informative science kit for children aged 6+! Designed to be a fun, hands-on experience for kids. Teach coding, encryption and data sorting concepts by using real objects, without a computer or app. First, kids will learn the concept with a hands-on, guided activity, and secondly, they will create their own, unique binary necklace, sorting race, ancient encryption device, mystery maze and pixelated picture.
Includes: 1 Necklace, Digital (Binary) Beads, 1 Sorting Tray, 1 Seesaw Balance, 1 Plastic Tube, 2 Paper Strips, 10 Clip Jars, Stickers, Spoon, Sand, 3 Plastic Sheets, 200 Colored Beads, Pixel Board, Tweezers and Education and Instruction Booklet.
- No screen time required! Everything you need is included in the box.
- Components come in resealable containers and bags and can be used again and again.
- Step by step starter activities guarantee early success. Children can then use their creativity to work on more open activities for each concept.
- Kid-friendly, full-color instruction booklets. Each step in the booklet comes with an illustration to show exactly what needs to be done!
