Introduce coding, communication and other computer concepts with this easy-to-use, entertaining and informative science kit for children aged 6+! Designed to be a fun, hands-on experience for kids. Teach coding, encryption and data sorting concepts by using real objects, without a computer or app. First, kids will learn the concept with a hands-on, guided activity, and secondly, they will create their own, unique binary necklace, sorting race, ancient encryption device, mystery maze and pixelated picture.

Includes: 1 Necklace, Digital (Binary) Beads, 1 Sorting Tray, 1 Seesaw Balance, 1 Plastic Tube, 2 Paper Strips, 10 Clip Jars, Stickers, Spoon, Sand, 3 Plastic Sheets, 200 Colored Beads, Pixel Board, Tweezers and Education and Instruction Booklet.