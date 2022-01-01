Great things are done by a series of small things put together! Discover the world of Nanoscience, where tiny nanoparticles are studied and manipulated to bring about huge changes! Designed for kids aged 8+, this Nanoscience kit enables budding scientists to learn about interference patterns in light, nanostructures, hydrophobic materials, structure and function of DNA and nanoscale change. First, kids will learn the concept with a hands-on, guided activity, and secondly, they will create their own, unique flying iridescent butterfly, sticky gecko tricks, DNA model, liquid crystal experiments, nanoscale soap film, sunscreen UV test and a model oil spill clean-up!

Included: Workbench, Nanoscale sticker, Spoon, Gecko Toy, Liquid crystal sheet, Plastic dish, Hydrophobic sand, Wire, Fishing line, Bubble mix, Pipette, Small rubber bands, Large rubber bands, Colored beads, Sun Stopper, UV beads, Double-sided tape, Butterfly frame, Iridescent paper and Education and Instruction Booklet. Only a small amount of vegetable oil and sunscreen are required from home.