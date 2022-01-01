Have a scientific spa day with the Sleepover Party Kit! This DIY kit includes 3 different kits in one box. Children aged 8+ will blend and match unique scents, bath bombs and soaps from professional ingredients. First, measure, mix, extract and filter scents to create unique perfumes. Next, make DIY fizzy bath bombs with citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, coloring liquid and cornstarch. Finally, make sea-themed soap with the Soap Kit! Choose a shape (starfish, shell, fish or whale) and melt, mix and decorate pretty soaps! As children craft, they will learn the real science as they make beautiful products. This craft kit includes safe, high-quality ingredients and a full-color education and instruction booklet. Adult supervision is recommended.

Includes: Atomizer, empty vials x 4, graduated syringe, small beakers, cotton wool balls, tweezers, base perfume samples x 4, sticky labels, 50g Sodium bicarbonate, 20g citric acid, 10g cornstarch, bath bombs mold, spoons x 2, red liquid coloring, stirring sticks x 2, pipette, packing stick, storage bags x 4, sticky labels, clear glycerin soap, white pigment soap, blue liquid coloring, themed molds, stirring sticks, big beakers and dowel.