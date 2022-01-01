Hover to Zoom
WILD! Science Volcano Lava Lab Kit
1 ctUPC: 0931392004277
Teach valuable STEM lessons with the WILD! Science Volcano Lava Lab. Create exciting lava bombs, eruptions, fizzing mineral pools and gas demonstrations. Kids will love to have the volcanic science of Yellowstone at their fingertips.
Includes: a full color instruction booklet, a workbench, safety equipment, laboratory tools and high quality, pure ingredients, everything needed for all experiments comes in the box.
- Based on the shape of a real Alaskan volcano, this exploding science kit is a great way to inspire beginner science while keeping children and students entertained!
- Teach foundational math principles by measuring ingredients and mixing them in correct proportions. Once completed, transition into science by learning about volcanology, minerals and gases.
- Detailed instructions with full color images. Additional troubleshooting available on website.
