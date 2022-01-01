WILD! Science - Worm Farm Kit
Product Details
Make your own amazing worm farm with this classic kit, which encourages hands-on interaction with worms and their environment! Children aged 6+ will explore how worms help plants grow, their life and role in planet management and a few worm secrets! Use the illustrated, full-color Education and Instruction Booklet to first build the worm farm (equipment included), collect the soil and then find your worms! The booklet includes plenty of tips and tricks on finding worms, how to add them to your farm and how to care for them in the best possible way. Additional experiments will teach kids how to improve soil quality, the effects of planting seeds, worm behavior in dark vs light, which flavors/scents they prefer and how they tunnel by watching the movement of colored sand. Fascinating! Adult supervision is recommended.
Includes: Worm Farm moldings – front, back, sides, flag, lid and base, Themed scenery stickers, Worm privacy sliders, Pipette and tweezers, 2x bags of colored sand, 2x plugs and Instruction booklet. WORMS NOT INCLUDED.
Size of constructed Worm Farm: 8. 75 inches H x 11. 75 inches W.
- Construct your own worm farm, decorate it and then find some wriggly inhabitants! Kids love exploring nature and capturing worms for their farm.
- Observe worm behaviors, food preferences, movement patterns and more. We provide tips on how to look after these incredible creatures!
- We want worms to be healthy and thrive in their new environment! Because of the construction, the worms have access to water and food and won't escape.
- The Education and Information Booklet includes several additional experiments for budding Oligochaetologists (a person who studies worms)! How do they move? Can they detect light?