Wild Side Cajun-Style Swordfish with Sweet Corn Butter
This protein packed entree offers you all the goodness of Fair Trade Certified Swordfish, together with daily fiber from farro, and the wholesome nutrients of carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and English peas, blended in a Cajun-infused sweet corn butter. An exceptional tasting bakeable or microwaveable entree that can be enjoyed day or night.
- Wild Caught Fair Trade Certified Swordfish
- Made with natural, clean ingredients
- Chemical free protein
- Unique Chef-Developed Recipe
- Produced in an SQF Certified facility
Ingredients
Barley, Swordfish, Carrots, Mixed Peppers, Onion, Zucchini Squash, Sweet Corn Butter (salted butter, sweet corn, ground coriander seeds, limeade concentrate, ground black pepper), English Peas, Tasso Spice Blend.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.
