12 ozUPC: 0061852891460
Product Details

This protein packed entree offers you all the goodness of Fair Trade Certified Swordfish, together with daily fiber from farro, and the wholesome nutrients of carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and English peas, blended in a Cajun-infused sweet corn butter. An exceptional tasting bakeable or microwaveable entree that can be enjoyed day or night.

  • Wild Caught Fair Trade Certified Swordfish
  • Made with natural, clean ingredients
  • Chemical free protein
  • Unique Chef-Developed Recipe
  • Produced in an SQF Certified facility

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 meal
Amount per serving
Calories450
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Barley, Swordfish, Carrots, Mixed Peppers, Onion, Zucchini Squash, Sweet Corn Butter (salted butter, sweet corn, ground coriander seeds, limeade concentrate, ground black pepper), English Peas, Tasso Spice Blend.

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
