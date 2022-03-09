Wild Side Creole-Inspired Mahi Mahi with Herb Butter
Wild Caught Mahi Mahi fillets have never tasted this good until now. Whether it be for lunch or dinner, treat your taste buds to succulent Mahi Mahi portion, nutritious barley, cauliflower, corn, edamame, zucchini, garlic herb butter with a slight hint of mesquite spices. Wonderful for light lunches or dinners, this Wild Side entree is sure to impress whether it be baked or microwaved.
- Wild Caught Mahi Mahi
- Made with natural, clean ingredients
- Chemical free protein
- Unique Chef-Developed Recipe
- Produced in an SQF Certified facility
Ingredients
Barley, Mahi Mahi, Cauliflower, Garlic-herb Butter (salted butter, garlic, Italian seasoning (majoram, thyme, rosemary, sage, oregano, basil), parsley, basil), Corn, Yellow Fancy, Edamame, Baby Zucchini Squash, Mesquite Cajun Spice.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.
