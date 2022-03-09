Wild Side Creole-Inspired Mahi Mahi with Herb Butter Perspective: front
Wild Side Creole-Inspired Mahi Mahi with Herb Butter

12 ozUPC: 0061852891461
Product Details

Wild Caught Mahi Mahi fillets have never tasted this good until now. Whether it be for lunch or dinner, treat your taste buds to succulent Mahi Mahi portion, nutritious barley, cauliflower, corn, edamame, zucchini, garlic herb butter with a slight hint of mesquite spices. Wonderful for light lunches or dinners, this Wild Side entree is sure to impress whether it be baked or microwaved.

  • Wild Caught Mahi Mahi
  • Made with natural, clean ingredients
  • Chemical free protein
  • Unique Chef-Developed Recipe
  • Produced in an SQF Certified facility

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 meal
Amount per serving
Calories490
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Barley, Mahi Mahi, Cauliflower, Garlic-herb Butter (salted butter, garlic, Italian seasoning (majoram, thyme, rosemary, sage, oregano, basil), parsley, basil), Corn, Yellow Fancy, Edamame, Baby Zucchini Squash, Mesquite Cajun Spice.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More