Ingredients

Heavy Cream (Contains less than 0.5% of: Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 80), Swiss Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt and Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose To Prevent Caking), Liquid Whole Eggs (Whole Eggs, Citric Acid (To Preserve Color), 0.15% Water Added As A Carrier For Citric Acid), Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose Added To Prevent Caking), Half & Half (Milk, Cream, Contains less than 1% of: Sodium Citrate and Disodium Phosphate), Langoustine Tails, Spinach, Cremini Mushrooms, Quiche Mix (Cream Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Whey Powder, Egg White Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Salt, Turmeric Oleoresin, Extractives of Annatto and Natural Flavors), Modified Corn Starch, Tabasco Brand Green Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Jalapeno Pepper, Water, Salt, Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, and Ascorbic Acid “To Preserve Freshness”), Salted Sherry (Wine Grapes, Salt), Salt, Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Baking Release Oil (Non-GMO Canola Oil, Mineral Oil, RBD Coconut Oil, Sunflower Lecithin). Contains: Crustacean (Langoustine), Eggs, Milk, Tree Nuts (Coconut).

Allergen Info

Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

