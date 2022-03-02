Ingredients

Heavy Cream (Contains less than 0.5% of: Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 80), Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose Added To Prevent Caking), Asparagus Spears, Liquid Whole Eggs (Whole Eggs, Citric Acid (To Preserve Color), 0.15% Water Added As A Carrier For Citric Acid), Gruyere Type Cheese (Made from Cow’s Milk, Culture, Salt), Half & Half (Milk, Cream, Contains less than 1% of: Sodium Citrate and Disodium Phosphate), Salmon (Fish (Salmon), Color Added), Quiche Mix (Cream Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Whey Powder, Egg White Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Salt, Turmeric Oleoresin, Extractives of Annatto and Natural Flavors), Modified Corn Starch, Red Onion, Tabasco Brand Green Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Jalapeno Pepper, Water, Salt, Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, and Ascorbic Acid “To Preserve Freshness”), Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Baking Release Oil (Non-GMO Canola Oil, Mineral Oil, RBD Coconut Oil, Sunflower Lecithin). Contains: Eggs, Fish (Salmon), Milk, Tree Nuts (Coconut).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

