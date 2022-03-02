Wild Side Smoked Salmon Crustless Quiche
Product Details
Wild Side's new mini crustless quichcan be enjoyed for lunch, cocktail dinner or even a quick snack. Our bakeable Fair Trade Certified smoked salmon with asparagus and Gruyere cheese quiche hasbeen especially curated with domestic and imported ingredients and is sure to be an appetizer favorite for any occasion.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Heavy Cream (Contains less than 0.5% of: Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 80), Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose Added To Prevent Caking), Asparagus Spears, Liquid Whole Eggs (Whole Eggs, Citric Acid (To Preserve Color), 0.15% Water Added As A Carrier For Citric Acid), Gruyere Type Cheese (Made from Cow’s Milk, Culture, Salt), Half & Half (Milk, Cream, Contains less than 1% of: Sodium Citrate and Disodium Phosphate), Salmon (Fish (Salmon), Color Added), Quiche Mix (Cream Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Whey Powder, Egg White Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Salt, Turmeric Oleoresin, Extractives of Annatto and Natural Flavors), Modified Corn Starch, Red Onion, Tabasco Brand Green Pepper Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Jalapeno Pepper, Water, Salt, Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, and Ascorbic Acid “To Preserve Freshness”), Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Baking Release Oil (Non-GMO Canola Oil, Mineral Oil, RBD Coconut Oil, Sunflower Lecithin). Contains: Eggs, Fish (Salmon), Milk, Tree Nuts (Coconut).
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
