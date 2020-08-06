Cacao Butter

Our Cacao Butter is a cold-pressed, unrefined oil from cacao beans. It is highly stable and used to make chocolate, as well as other desserts, giving them a melt-in-your mouth, velvety feel. It has a subtle chocolate taste and fragrance. Our Cacao Butter is Fairtrade certified.

