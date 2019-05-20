Centrifuge Extracted Coconut Oil

Our Centrifuge Extracted, Virgin Unrefined Organic Coconut Oil is different from most coconut oils. It is made from freshly pressed coconut milk that passes through a series of centrifuges that seperate the oil from the water components of the milk. The result is a pure, isolated oil that is creamy and smooth with a very mild, light coconut taste. Many feel it is the best coconut oil available and will eat it off the spoon.

Independent By Nature

Wildly Organic helps nourish healthy lives with a line of minimally processed foods made for exceptional quality and taste. An independent, family-owned company since 2000, we are committed to sharing wholesome food that is responsibly sourced and produced.