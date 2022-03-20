Hover to Zoom
Wildly Organic Chocolate Syrup
20 ozUPC: 0089839200520
Product Details
Our Organic Raw Chocolate Syrup is made solely from two Certified Fair Trade ingredients: raw cacao powder and raw agave. Each ingredient is carefully processed without heat. It is thick, rich, and actually more like chocolate fudge.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeServing Size 2 Tbsp (29mL)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g
Total Carbohydrate26g
Sugar23g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic raw agave nectar, organic raw cacao powder
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
