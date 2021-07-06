Hover to Zoom
Wildly Organic Coconut Chips
7 ozUPC: 0089839200412
Purchase Options
Product Details
Coconut Chips
Our 100% Natural, Raw, Organic Coconut Chips are dehydrated at low temperatures (98°F). You will notice a delicate crispness when you crunch into them and a melting of the delicious coconut oils as they dissolve in your mouth. This package contains 100% coconut chips with nothing added.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeServing Size 1/2 cup (28g)
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic coconut
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More