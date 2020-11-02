Wildly Organic Coconut Milk Powder Perspective: front
Wildly Organic Coconut Milk Powder

8 ozUPC: 0089839200012
Product Details

Coconut Milk Powder

Our Organic Coconut Milk Powder is completely vegan and non-dairy. It is also soy-free and gluten-free. Many coconut milk powders contain sodium caseinate, which is a dairy protein, as an emulsifier. Ours does not and instead contains an organic, dairy-free emulsifier. It is 97% coconut milk and is comprised of only 3 ingredients. This is an excellent milk for those with lactose intolerance as well as those simply wanting to avoid animal milk. Flexible and economical - make as little or as much coconut milk as you need.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeServing Size 2 Tbsp (12g)
Amount per serving
Calories82
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate4g2%
Sugar2g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dehydrated organic coconut milk, organic maltodextrin (from tapioca), organic acacia fiber

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
