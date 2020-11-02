Coconut Milk Powder

Our Organic Coconut Milk Powder is completely vegan and non-dairy. It is also soy-free and gluten-free. Many coconut milk powders contain sodium caseinate, which is a dairy protein, as an emulsifier. Ours does not and instead contains an organic, dairy-free emulsifier. It is 97% coconut milk and is comprised of only 3 ingredients. This is an excellent milk for those with lactose intolerance as well as those simply wanting to avoid animal milk. Flexible and economical - make as little or as much coconut milk as you need.