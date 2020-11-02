Wildly Organic Coconut Milk Powder
Product Details
Coconut Milk Powder
Our Organic Coconut Milk Powder is completely vegan and non-dairy. It is also soy-free and gluten-free. Many coconut milk powders contain sodium caseinate, which is a dairy protein, as an emulsifier. Ours does not and instead contains an organic, dairy-free emulsifier. It is 97% coconut milk and is comprised of only 3 ingredients. This is an excellent milk for those with lactose intolerance as well as those simply wanting to avoid animal milk. Flexible and economical - make as little or as much coconut milk as you need.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated organic coconut milk, organic maltodextrin (from tapioca), organic acacia fiber
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
