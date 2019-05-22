Wildly Organic Coconut Syrup Perspective: front
Wildly Organic Coconut Syrup Perspective: back
Wildly Organic Coconut Syrup Perspective: left
Wildly Organic Coconut Syrup Perspective: right
Wildly Organic Coconut Syrup

17.5 ozUPC: 0089839200457
Product Details

Coconut Syrup

Our Organic Coconut Syrup, also called coconut nectar, is made by gathering fresh sap from coconut tree blossoms. This sustainable sweeteners has a buttery, caramel-like flavor and is a great substitute for agave and maple syrup as well as honey. This delicious syrup is great as a topping on desserts, ice cream, pancakes, oatmeal, granola and all kinds of foods.