Fermented Cacao Nibs

Our Nibs are made from cacao pods that are fermented in banana leaves in the shade for 3-5 days. Shelled and husked, the nibs are never roasted or see any additional heat. Many people looking for the antioxidants, particularly flavonoids and polypheols, in dark chocolate often purchase cacao nibs because they are minimally processed and contain no added sugars. Our Cacao Nibs have a chocolatey flavor but they''re not as sweet as mass produced chocolate. Enjoy them in smoothies, ice cream, cookies, granola and trail mix.

Independent By Nature

Wildly Organic helps nourish healthy lives with a line of minimally processed foods made for exceptional quality and taste. An independent, family-owned company since 2000, we are committed to sharing wholesome food that is responsibly sourced and produced.