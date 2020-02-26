Fermented Cacao Powder

Fermented cacao powder is created by cold-pressing raw, organic cacao beans to separate the oil (cocoa butter) from the protein and fiber. The remaining dry press-cake is then cold-ground and fine-milled so that only the finest raw cacao particles become the finished product. This raw cacao powder has antioxidant activity as exhibited by an ORAC score of 1086 pmol TE/g. Our Cacao Powder is Fairtrade certified.

Independent By Nature

Wildly Organic helps nourish healthy lives with a line of minimally processed foods made for exceptional quality and taste. An independent, family-owned company since 2000, we are committed to sharing wholesome food that is responsibly sourced and produced.