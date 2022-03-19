Wildly Organic Goji Berries
Product Details
Goji Berries
Goji Berries have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for over 2,000 years.
Often labeled as a "superfood", they are high in antioxidants, a good source ov vitamin A, potassium, fiber, and iron. Our Certified Organic Goji Berries follow strict testing guidelines, preventing any kind of pesticides and herbicides. Visibly larger and full of more color than the typical dried goji berry. They can be eaten raw, or adding them to cereal, trail mixes, smoothies, teas, soups, fruit bars and baked goods.
Independent By Nature
Wildly Organic helps nourish healthy lives with a line of minimally processed foods made for exceptional quality and taste. An independent, family-owned company since 2000, we are committed to sharing wholesome food that is responsibly sourced and produced.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic whole goji berries
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
