Wildly Organic Goji Berries Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Wildly Organic Goji Berries

8 ozUPC: 0089839200693
Purchase Options

Product Details

Goji Berries

Goji Berries have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for over 2,000 years.

Often labeled as a "superfood", they are high in antioxidants, a good source ov vitamin A, potassium, fiber, and iron. Our Certified Organic Goji Berries follow strict testing guidelines, preventing any kind of pesticides and herbicides. Visibly larger and full of more color than the typical dried goji berry. They can be eaten raw, or adding them to cereal, trail mixes, smoothies, teas, soups, fruit bars and baked goods.

Independent By Nature

Wildly Organic helps nourish healthy lives with a line of minimally processed foods made for exceptional quality and taste. An independent, family-owned company since 2000, we are committed to sharing wholesome food that is responsibly sourced and produced.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeServing Size 1/4 Cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories111
% Daily value*
Sodium138mg
Total Carbohydrate23g
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar17g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic whole goji berries

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More