Refined Coconut Oil

Without coconut aroma or taste, our Refined, Ultra Clean Organic Coconut Oil is an excellent cooking oil, particularly for sauteing or stir-frying over medium high heat (up to 350°, up to 450° for baking). It is used by fine pastry chefs and elite bakeries in Europe because of its delicate, neutral taste. It is mechanically pressed without the use of solvents or chemicals and "super cleaned" using hot water and steam.

Independent By Nature

Wildly Organic helps nourish healthy lives with a line of minimally processed foods made for exceptional quality and taste. An independent, family-owned company since 2000, we are committed to sharing wholesome food that is responsibly sourced and produced.