Refined Coconut Oil

Without coconut aroma or taste, our Refined, Ultra Clean Organic Coconut Oil is an excellent cooking oil, particularly for sauteing or stir-frying over medium high heat (up to 350°, up to 450° for baking). It is used by fine pastry chefs and elite bakeries in Europe because of its delicate, neutral taste. It is mechanically pressed without the use of solvents or chemicals and "super cleaned" using hot water and steam.