Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir
750 mLUPC: 0071707191171
As refreshing as liquid fruit salad in a glass, this wine is ruby in color and opens with lively aromas of ripe cherry, blackberry, and cocoa with a hint of earthiness. A vibrant entry and juicy mid-palate features flavors that mirror aromas with the addition of raspberry puree and vanilla. A well-rounded and soft finish, accented by refreshing acidity, carries flavors far beyond the sip.