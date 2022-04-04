William Hill North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine delivers rich, abundant dark fruit notes, like ripe wild blackberry, black cherry, blueberry and cassis. The long finish is marked by hints of ripe red plum, toast and caramel. This William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon uses grapes from California's North Coast and features delicate hints of chocolate, vanilla and spice. Enjoy the full bodied red wine on its own or paired with any meal, and serve at room temperature. With soft tannins and a long finish, this red Cabernet Sauvignon wine was awarded 88 points from Wine Spectator. The ambitious vision and high standards of William Hill wine make this California Cabernet Sauvignon a true classic.

One 750 mL bottle of William Hill North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Smooth, full bodied wine with medium tannins and a long finish

Delicate hints of toasted oak and caramel

Refined dark fruit notes of blackberry, blueberry, plum and black cherry

Award winning wine earned 88 Points from Wine Spectator, February, 2018

Dark red wine from California's North Coast

Enjoy this California red wine on its own or with any meal

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass