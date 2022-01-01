Hover to Zoom
Willy's Fresh Vegan Mild Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0089711900102
Product Details
All Natural Willy’s Fresh Salsa.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories8
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes , Tomato Juice , Cilantro , Onion , Salt , Cultured Dextrose , Natural Flavors , Black Pepper , Citric Acid , Bisulfate Of : Soda , Garlic , Chili Peppers , Xanthan Gum .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
