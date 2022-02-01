Features. Volts - 120V.. Candy melts melting pot is the fast fun way to mold candies like a pro youll be able to mold lollipops.. Fancy dipped center candies serve elegant dipped desserts like fruit cake cookies fondue.. Add the great taste of chocolate to potato chips pretzels.. Create flavored chocolate sauces for ice cream or silky ganache glaze to pour over cakes.. Silicone liner pot for even heating easier clean up.. Robust ergonomic handle with dual side pour spouts.. Dimension - 6.44 x 10.69 x 8.5 in.. Item Weight - 1.78 lbs.