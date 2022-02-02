Wilton™ Bakeware Set Perspective: front
Wilton™ Bakeware Set Perspective: back
Wilton™ Bakeware Set Perspective: top
Wilton™ Bakeware Set

4 pcUPC: 0007089606163
Product Details

Need to update your everyday bakeware? This set makes a great addition to any kitchen with pans for baking cookies, brownies, roasting vegetables and more. Each pan has non-stick coating, so food and baked goods release easily and they’re dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. It also makes a great housewarming gift!

  • Bake cookies, bread, brownies and more with this versatile non-stick baking set
  • Limited 5-year warranty; see seller for further details
  • Dishwasher safe; for best results hand wash in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth
  • Pans are made from durable cold-rolled steel with a non-stick coating for easy release

Includes:

  • 8.5 Inch x 4.5 Inch x 2.5 Inch Loaf pan
  • 8 Inchx 8 Inch x 2 Inch Square pan
  • 13 Inch x 9 Inch x 2 Inch Oblong pan
  • 13.2 Inch x 9.25 Inch x 0.62 Inch Baking sheet