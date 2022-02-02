Hover to Zoom
Wilton™ Bakeware Set
4 pcUPC: 0007089606163
Purchase Options
Product Details
Need to update your everyday bakeware? This set makes a great addition to any kitchen with pans for baking cookies, brownies, roasting vegetables and more. Each pan has non-stick coating, so food and baked goods release easily and they’re dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. It also makes a great housewarming gift!
- Bake cookies, bread, brownies and more with this versatile non-stick baking set
- Limited 5-year warranty; see seller for further details
- Dishwasher safe; for best results hand wash in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth
- Pans are made from durable cold-rolled steel with a non-stick coating for easy release
Includes:
- 8.5 Inch x 4.5 Inch x 2.5 Inch Loaf pan
- 8 Inchx 8 Inch x 2 Inch Square pan
- 13 Inch x 9 Inch x 2 Inch Oblong pan
- 13.2 Inch x 9.25 Inch x 0.62 Inch Baking sheet