Hover to Zoom
Wilton Perfect Results 24-Cup Nonstick Mega Muffin Pan - Black
1 ctUPC: 0007089606966
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Bake two dozen standard-size muffins or cupcakes just like mom, thanks to Wilton's Perfect Results nonstick muffin pan.
- Oversized pan makes baking large batches more efficient
- Durable muffin pan is noticeably heavier than other brands
- Nonstick surface provides quick release and easy clean-up
- Heavy-gauge construction heats evenly and prevents warping
- Precise pan measurements permanently stamped on handles for quick & easy reference when following your recipes
- Convenient handles are designed for easy handling in and out of the oven, even while wearing oven mitts
Model: 2105-6966
Quantity: 1
Non-Stick: Yes
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Pieces: 1
Dimensions: 1.27 x 21.5 x 15.5 inches
Item Weight: 2.81 lbs