Bake two dozen standard-size muffins or cupcakes just like mom, thanks to Wilton's Perfect Results nonstick muffin pan.

Oversized pan makes baking large batches more efficient

Durable muffin pan is noticeably heavier than other brands

Nonstick surface provides quick release and easy clean-up

Heavy-gauge construction heats evenly and prevents warping

Precise pan measurements permanently stamped on handles for quick & easy reference when following your recipes

Convenient handles are designed for easy handling in and out of the oven, even while wearing oven mitts

Model: 2105-6966

Quantity: 1

Non-Stick: Yes

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Pieces: 1

Dimensions: 1.27 x 21.5 x 15.5 inches

Item Weight: 2.81 lbs