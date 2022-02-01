Wilton Perfect Results 24-Cup Nonstick Mega Muffin Pan - Black Perspective: front
Wilton Perfect Results 24-Cup Nonstick Mega Muffin Pan - Black

1 ctUPC: 0007089606966
Product Details

Bake two dozen standard-size muffins or cupcakes just like mom, thanks to Wilton's Perfect Results nonstick muffin pan.

  • Oversized pan makes baking large batches more efficient
  • Durable muffin pan is noticeably heavier than other brands
  • Nonstick surface provides quick release and easy clean-up
  • Heavy-gauge construction heats evenly and prevents warping
  • Precise pan measurements permanently stamped on handles for quick & easy reference when following your recipes
  • Convenient handles are designed for easy handling in and out of the oven, even while wearing oven mitts

Model: 2105-6966

Quantity: 1

Non-Stick: Yes

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Pieces: 1

Dimensions: 1.27 x 21.5 x 15.5 inches

Item Weight: 2.81 lbs

